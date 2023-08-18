trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650549
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ISRO makes huge statement on Chandrayaan 3, 'First stage of deboosting successful'

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Deboosting: India has created another big history in the world of space science. According to ISRO, the process of deboosting the mission Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully completed and now Chandrayaan-3 has entered the lower orbit of the moon.
Follow Us

All Videos

Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar over Bihar Journalist Murder
play icon5:30
Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar over Bihar Journalist Murder
Terrifying video captures moment of plane crashed on a Malaysian highway
play icon1:30
Terrifying video captures moment of plane crashed on a Malaysian highway
Chandrayaan to slow down in a while, to enter lower orbit of Moon
play icon14:27
Chandrayaan to slow down in a while, to enter lower orbit of Moon
Bihar murder Breaking: Aswani Chaubey's attack on the government - uncle-nephew's government destroyed everything
play icon2:5
Bihar murder Breaking: Aswani Chaubey's attack on the government - uncle-nephew's government destroyed everything
Journalist Vimal Kumar shot dead in Bihar's Araria
play icon3:26
Journalist Vimal Kumar shot dead in Bihar's Araria

Trending Videos

Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar over Bihar Journalist Murder
play icon5:30
Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar over Bihar Journalist Murder
Terrifying video captures moment of plane crashed on a Malaysian highway
play icon1:30
Terrifying video captures moment of plane crashed on a Malaysian highway
Chandrayaan to slow down in a while, to enter lower orbit of Moon
play icon14:27
Chandrayaan to slow down in a while, to enter lower orbit of Moon
Bihar murder Breaking: Aswani Chaubey's attack on the government - uncle-nephew's government destroyed everything
play icon2:5
Bihar murder Breaking: Aswani Chaubey's attack on the government - uncle-nephew's government destroyed everything
Journalist Vimal Kumar shot dead in Bihar's Araria
play icon3:26
Journalist Vimal Kumar shot dead in Bihar's Araria
Chandrayaan 3 Deboosting,chandrayaan 3 deboosting time,deboosting of chandrayaan 3,Deboosting,deboosting chandrayaan 3,ISRO,isro live,isro chandrayaan 3,isro moon mission chandrayaan 3,ISRO moon mission,isro moon live,isro moon landing,chandrayaan 3 full details,chandrayaan 3 full video,new video of chandrayaan 3,latest video of chandrayaan 3,mission moon 3,video of chandrayaan 3,moon mission 2023,chandrayaan enter moon orbit,chandrayaan enters last orbit,