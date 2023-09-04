trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657632
ISRO releases new video of Rover Pragyan

|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
Pragyan Rover New Video: After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, Rover Pragyan has now gone into sleep mode. During this time ISRO has released a new video. In this video, Rover Pragyan is seen walking in a unique way. Watch exclusive photos.
