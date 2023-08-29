trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654931
ISRO’s much-anticipated mission ‘Aditya-L1’ to be launched on Sep 2 from Sriharikota

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
After a historic soft landing of Chandrayan-3 on the lunar south pole’s surface, ISRO announced launch date of much-anticipated Aditya-L1 mission to sun from PSLV-XL rocket.
