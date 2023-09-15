trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662645
ISRO’s ‘Space Odyssey’: ‘Aditya L1’ successfully performs fourth earth-bound manoeuvre

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Aditya L1 India’s first solar mission successfully performed the fourth earth-bound manoeuvre on September 15. ISRO's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru, SDSC-SHAR and Port Blair tracked the satellite during the operation. Meanwhile, a transportable terminal currently stationed in the Fiji Islands for Aditya-L1 will support post-burn operations.
