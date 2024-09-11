videoDetails

To The Point: Pakistan Attacks Kashmir ahead of Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

To The Point: Is a coup like Bangladesh going to happen again in Pakistan? Will PTI supporters break the jail of Pakistan and get Imran Khan released? These are the questions which are being discussed a lot. And the reason behind this is the turmoil going on in Pakistan. People are revolting from Sindh to Islamabad in Pakistan. Fearing the public revolt, Shahbaz Sharif is avoiding coming out. Sometimes bullets are being fired on the public.. due to which he is being embarrassed all over the world. That is why Pakistan is sending terrorists to the valley to divert attention from these issues. That is why Pakistan is violating the ceasefire. It is trying to spread panic in the elections being held in Kashmir. The question is that till when will Pakistan keep doing such acts to hide its failure and mistake.