Pakistan opens ceasefire at Jammu Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

Pakistan has violated the ceasefire in Akhnoor sector. Firing from Pakistan at 2:35 am late night. One BSF soldier injured in the firing. This act of Pakistan is being linked to an attempt to spoil the atmosphere of elections in Kashmir. Pakistan has once again violated the border line. Firing from Pakistan at 2.35 am on 11 September. One BSF soldier injured in the firing. BSF also took retaliatory action.