trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642261
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ISRO sends 7 satellites into space, ISRO's second rocket launch in two weeks

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Another achievement has been registered in the name of ISRO. 7 satellites of Singapore were launched simultaneously through PSLV-C56. The second rocket mission was launched within two weeks.

All Videos

Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Terrorist of Albadra arrested in Srinagar, huge amount of ammunition also recovered
play icon0:54
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Terrorist of Albadra arrested in Srinagar, huge amount of ammunition also recovered
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning Superfast
play icon12:12
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning Superfast
Raunak returned to the valley. Huge gathering of spectators in the cinema hall
play icon4:22
Raunak returned to the valley. Huge gathering of spectators in the cinema hall
I.N.D.I.A.'s sympathy for the victims of Imphal or political tourism?
play icon16:2
I.N.D.I.A.'s sympathy for the victims of Imphal or political tourism?
Baat Pate Ki: Rajasthan girl going to Pakistan to meet lover caught from Jaipur airport
play icon37:38
Baat Pate Ki: Rajasthan girl going to Pakistan to meet lover caught from Jaipur airport

Trending Videos

Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Terrorist of Albadra arrested in Srinagar, huge amount of ammunition also recovered
play icon0:54
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Terrorist of Albadra arrested in Srinagar, huge amount of ammunition also recovered
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning Superfast
play icon12:12
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning Superfast
Raunak returned to the valley. Huge gathering of spectators in the cinema hall
play icon4:22
Raunak returned to the valley. Huge gathering of spectators in the cinema hall
I.N.D.I.A.'s sympathy for the victims of Imphal or political tourism?
play icon16:2
I.N.D.I.A.'s sympathy for the victims of Imphal or political tourism?
Baat Pate Ki: Rajasthan girl going to Pakistan to meet lover caught from Jaipur airport
play icon37:38
Baat Pate Ki: Rajasthan girl going to Pakistan to meet lover caught from Jaipur airport
isro breaking,india commercial launch,Zee News,Breaking News,ISRO,isro pslv c56 launch,singapore ds sar satellite,ISRO satellite launch,india news in hindi,Latest India News Updates,महीने भर में दूसरा सफल मिशन,pslv,India news,isro sattellites launch,isro commercial branch,isro pslv c56 rocket,isro launches 7 satellites,ISRO launch vehicle,isri sriharikota,isro commercial mission,isro new mission,इसरा को मिशन,पीएसएलवी,श्रीहरिकोटा,इसरो का वर्कहॉर्स,