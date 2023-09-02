videoDetails

ISRO to launch first Sun Mission from Sriharikota today

| Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 08:40 AM IST

Aditya-L1 Launch Update: Today (Saturday) is a very important day for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Today ISRO will launch its first Sun mission. ISRO is all set to launch its first Sun mission Aditya-L1. This mission will be launched from Sriharikota Space Center today at 11.50 am. Aditya Mission is to be delivered to the L1 point between the Earth and the Sun at a distance of 15 lakh kilometers. Not only is it difficult to reach the L1 point but it is also difficult to stay there. It will take 100 to 120 days to place Aditya-L1 in the halo orbit near the Sun. This mission is not only very important for ISRO but is also very challenging. It is worth thinking that we cannot stand in the sun even for 2 minutes, so how will Aditya-L1 survive by going so close to the Sun?