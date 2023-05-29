NewsVideos
videoDetails

ISRO to launch indigenous navigation satellite at 10:42 am

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 09:07 AM IST
Big news has come about ISRO. ISRO will launch indigenous navigation satellite at 10:42 am. Know in detail in this report Why is it special?

All Videos

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi makes big statement on PM Modi
2:2
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi makes big statement on PM Modi
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar criticises the BJP on the inauguration of the new Parliament building
1:31
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar criticises the BJP on the inauguration of the new Parliament building
After new Parliament House, next focus on construction of Vice President Enclave and new PMO
4:31
After new Parliament House, next focus on construction of Vice President Enclave and new PMO
“Unfortunate for our country…” says Bajrang Punia on WFI chief’s presence during new Parliament building inauguration
1:30
“Unfortunate for our country…” says Bajrang Punia on WFI chief’s presence during new Parliament building inauguration
Joe Biden urges US Congress to pass Bipartisan Budget Agreement
1:49
Joe Biden urges US Congress to pass Bipartisan Budget Agreement

Trending Videos

2:2
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi makes big statement on PM Modi
1:31
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar criticises the BJP on the inauguration of the new Parliament building
4:31
After new Parliament House, next focus on construction of Vice President Enclave and new PMO
1:30
“Unfortunate for our country…” says Bajrang Punia on WFI chief’s presence during new Parliament building inauguration
1:49
Joe Biden urges US Congress to pass Bipartisan Budget Agreement
ISRO,Navigation satellite,Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle,Satellite,Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System,ISRO satellite launch,isro launch 36 satellites,isro navic launch,isro launch 36 satellites news,isro to launch navigation satellite,isro to launch navigation satellite nvs-01,isro navigation satellite launch live,isro launches navigation satellite,satellite navigation,india sixth navigation satellite,Navigation satellite launch,Breaking News,Hindi News,