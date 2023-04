videoDetails

ISRO's 'Bahubali' launcher ready

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 11:32 PM IST

This morning ISRO did an autonomous landing test of its reusable launch vehicle with DRDO and Air Force. ISRO scientists have designed a low-cost launch vehicle that will repeatedly go into space like a rocket and after coming back will land on the runway like a plane.