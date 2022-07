ISRO's modified PSLV places three Singaporean satellites in orbit

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) launched the PSLV-C53 mission with three payloads from Singapore at Sriharikota, around 100 kilometres from Chennai

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) launched the PSLV-C53 mission with three payloads from Singapore at Sriharikota, around 100 kilometres from Chennai