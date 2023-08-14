trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649147
ISRO's new mission to the sun after Chandrayaan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 has reached closer to the moon. Chandrayaan-3 has taken entry in the fourth orbit of the Moon. After the moon, now ISRO's mission to the sun can start soon. The name of this solar mission of ISRO will be Aditya L1. It will be launched in the last week of August.

Independence Day Special: Indian Army roared in front of Pakistan for 2 hours
play icon15:15
Independence Day Special: Indian Army roared in front of Pakistan for 2 hours
Situation bad in Himachal! Death toll from landslide increased
play icon6:48
Situation bad in Himachal! Death toll from landslide increased
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Who Will Win Bigg Boss OTT 2? Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan Fan Favourite
play icon1:42
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Who Will Win Bigg Boss OTT 2? Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan Fan Favourite
Taal Thok Ke: Surjewala surrounded by monster statements
play icon51:15
Taal Thok Ke: Surjewala surrounded by monster statements
ISRO has won the mission Chandrayaan-3... Now India's eyes on the sun?
play icon14:22
ISRO has won the mission Chandrayaan-3... Now India's eyes on the sun?

