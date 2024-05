videoDetails

IT Department conducts Raid in Maharashtra's Nashik

| Updated: May 27, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

IT department conducted raid in Nashik, Maharashtra. Rs 26 crore cash has been seized in this raid. Not only this, cash was kept hidden inside the furniture and behind the walls. Action was taken at 3 locations of the businessman. Apart from this, searches were also conducted at houses of the businessman's family members.