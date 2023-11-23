trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691422
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav makes huge remark on Deepfake

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav makes huge statement on deepfake issue. He has said that deepfakes are a threat to democracy. Further he said that the draft of the rules will be ready in a few weeks, action will also be taken against the video makers and platforms.
