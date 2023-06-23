NewsVideos
videoDetails

It’s a face-off between Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo’ and BJP’s ‘Bharat Todo’ ideologies: Rahul Gandhi in Patna

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
After a roadshow in Bihar’s Patna on June 23, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the party workers at the Congress State Headquarters. During the address, he said that it’s a face-off between Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo’ and RSS and BJP’s ‘Bharat Todo’ ideologies.

All Videos

“India-US will shape technologies…” asserts Rajeev Chandrasekhar
play icon2:4
“India-US will shape technologies…” asserts Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Micron’s investment in India will create 80,000 jobs: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
play icon2:12
Micron’s investment in India will create 80,000 jobs: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Uddhav Thackeray appeals to Congress, party should support Kejriwal against the ordinance
play icon6:0
Uddhav Thackeray appeals to Congress, party should support Kejriwal against the ordinance
Opposition leaders meeting for 2024 ends in Patna
play icon9:54
Opposition leaders meeting for 2024 ends in Patna
CM Nitish Kumar convenor for 2024, BJP said 'all the grooms are in Nitish's procession'
play icon7:0
CM Nitish Kumar convenor for 2024, BJP said 'all the grooms are in Nitish's procession'

Trending Videos

“India-US will shape technologies…” asserts Rajeev Chandrasekhar
play icon2:4
“India-US will shape technologies…” asserts Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Micron’s investment in India will create 80,000 jobs: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
play icon2:12
Micron’s investment in India will create 80,000 jobs: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Uddhav Thackeray appeals to Congress, party should support Kejriwal against the ordinance
play icon6:0
Uddhav Thackeray appeals to Congress, party should support Kejriwal against the ordinance
Opposition leaders meeting for 2024 ends in Patna
play icon9:54
Opposition leaders meeting for 2024 ends in Patna
CM Nitish Kumar convenor for 2024, BJP said 'all the grooms are in Nitish's procession'
play icon7:0
CM Nitish Kumar convenor for 2024, BJP said 'all the grooms are in Nitish's procession'