“It’s saddening…” Space strategist denounces talks of moon race between Chandrayaan-3 and Luna-25

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
While Russia's moon mission failed after its Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and smashed into the moon, India’s Chandrayaan-3 is ready to make history by landing on the moon’s south pole. However, space strategist PK Ghosh said that it would be unfair to call it a race between Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna-25 and termed Russia “pioneers in space.”
