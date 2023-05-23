NewsVideos
videoDetails

“It was me who sent him from UP to Wayanad”, Smriti Irani recalls her victory over Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

|Updated: May 23, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani addressed the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh State Women Convention in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala where she took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that it was she who sent him to Wayanad from Uttar Pradesh. Irani managed to bag the Amethi seat, known as a Gandhi bastion, in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections where she defeated Rahul Gandhi by securing 4, 68, 514 votes while Rahul Gandhi only got 4, 13, 394 votes.

All Videos

PM Modi arrives at Sydney's Olympic Park Stadium, Anthony Albanese also present
5:11
PM Modi arrives at Sydney's Olympic Park Stadium, Anthony Albanese also present
Plane Traces 'Welcome Modi' in Clear Blue Sydney Sky as City Gears Up for Mega Diaspora Event
3:1
Plane Traces 'Welcome Modi' in Clear Blue Sydney Sky as City Gears Up for Mega Diaspora Event
PM Modi arrives at Olympic Parks Stadium
4:4
PM Modi arrives at Olympic Parks Stadium
PM Modi to address Indians in short while
1:36
PM Modi to address Indians in short while
Manish Paul Spotted At Airport Departure
1:2
Manish Paul Spotted At Airport Departure

Trending Videos

5:11
PM Modi arrives at Sydney's Olympic Park Stadium, Anthony Albanese also present
3:1
Plane Traces 'Welcome Modi' in Clear Blue Sydney Sky as City Gears Up for Mega Diaspora Event
4:4
PM Modi arrives at Olympic Parks Stadium
1:36
PM Modi to address Indians in short while
1:2
Manish Paul Spotted At Airport Departure