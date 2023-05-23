videoDetails
“It was me who sent him from UP to Wayanad”, Smriti Irani recalls her victory over Rahul Gandhi in Amethi
Union Minister Smriti Irani addressed the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh State Women Convention in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala where she took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that it was she who sent him to Wayanad from Uttar Pradesh. Irani managed to bag the Amethi seat, known as a Gandhi bastion, in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections where she defeated Rahul Gandhi by securing 4, 68, 514 votes while Rahul Gandhi only got 4, 13, 394 votes.