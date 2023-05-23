videoDetails

“It was me who sent him from UP to Wayanad”, Smriti Irani recalls her victory over Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

| Updated: May 23, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

Union Minister Smriti Irani addressed the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh State Women Convention in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala where she took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that it was she who sent him to Wayanad from Uttar Pradesh. Irani managed to bag the Amethi seat, known as a Gandhi bastion, in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections where she defeated Rahul Gandhi by securing 4, 68, 514 votes while Rahul Gandhi only got 4, 13, 394 votes.