"It Was Not Floor Test For Us But Floor Test For Them" PM Modi Slams Opposition In Lok Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
In response to a motion of no confidence against the NDA administration from the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha. On July 26, the opposition introduced a no-confidence motion against the Modi administration, which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla approved. This is Modi's second encounter with a motion of no confidence.

"Opposition's No Confidence Has Always Been Lucky For Us" PM Modi No-Confidence Motion In Lok Sabha
'Modi' is enough for the opposition!
'Modi' is enough for the opposition!
PM Modi on No Confidence Motion!
PM Modi on No Confidence Motion!
No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Scindia angry on Congress!
No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Scindia angry on Congress!
Adhir Ranjan calls Modi Dhritarashtra in Parliament LIVE: Adhir Ranjan calls Modi Dhritarashtra
Adhir Ranjan calls Modi Dhritarashtra in Parliament LIVE: Adhir Ranjan calls Modi Dhritarashtra

