ITO Metro Station shut amid Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
Delhi's ITO Metro Station has been closed till 6 pm amid the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by ED on Thursday night in the liquor policy scam case.

