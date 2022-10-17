It's Men vs Dogs again as incidents of dogs biting and culling go up

The Supreme Court recently emphasized the necessity to find a solution to the concerning stray dog situation across India and stated that persons who regularly feed stray dogs might be made responsible for their immunization and also liable to incur the costs of those animals attack people. Rabid dog bite incidents have increased alarmingly, and worries about how to control stray dogs have spread to numerous locations across the nation.