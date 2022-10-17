NewsVideos

It's Men vs Dogs again as incidents of dogs biting and culling go up

|Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 09:23 AM IST
The Supreme Court recently emphasized the necessity to find a solution to the concerning stray dog situation across India and stated that persons who regularly feed stray dogs might be made responsible for their immunization and also liable to incur the costs of those animals attack people. Rabid dog bite incidents have increased alarmingly, and worries about how to control stray dogs have spread to numerous locations across the nation.

All Videos

Congress President Election: Who will become the boss of Congress?
10:8
Congress President Election: Who will become the boss of Congress?
Delhi Excise Policy: Going jail won't stop my publicity says Manish Sisodia
7:57
Delhi Excise Policy: Going jail won't stop my publicity says Manish Sisodia
Delhi Excise Policy: Fake case made against me says Manish Sisodia
4:40
Delhi Excise Policy: Fake case made against me says Manish Sisodia
Jammu And Kashmir : Pakistan is constantly taking the help of drones to spread terror
5:24
 Jammu And Kashmir : Pakistan is constantly taking the help of drones to spread terror
Malaika Arora: ब्रालेस होकर हर तरफ से खुली ड्रेस पहनकर घर से बाहर निकल पड़ीं मलाइका अरोड़ा
0:53
Malaika Arora: ब्रालेस होकर हर तरफ से खुली ड्रेस पहनकर घर से बाहर निकल पड़ीं मलाइका अरोड़ा

Trending Videos

10:8
Congress President Election: Who will become the boss of Congress?
7:57
Delhi Excise Policy: Going jail won't stop my publicity says Manish Sisodia
4:40
Delhi Excise Policy: Fake case made against me says Manish Sisodia
5:24
Jammu And Kashmir : Pakistan is constantly taking the help of drones to spread terror
0:53
Malaika Arora: ब्रालेस होकर हर तरफ से खुली ड्रेस पहनकर घर से बाहर निकल पड़ीं मलाइका अरोड़ा