'It's Not Clear Sengol Was Ever Presented To Mountbatten': Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam Head

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
24th pontiff of Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam Sri La Sri Ambalavana Desika Paramacharya Swamigal on June 10 rejected the news reports saying there is no proof of Mountbatten receiving the ‘Sengol’ from Adheenams to handed it over to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

