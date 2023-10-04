trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670932
J.P Nadda's attack on Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
BJP President JP Nadda attacked Congress and said that Congress has defrauded the people. He said that Modi ji changed the culture of politics.
