J. P. Nadda's statement on partition - the agreement led the country to partition

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
J. P. Nadda attacked the opposition fiercely on the day of Partition. He said that the agreement led the country to partition. About 10,000 Hindus were killed during the partition.

