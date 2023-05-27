NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jabalpur: NIA's big action on terror funding

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
NIA raided several places in Jabalpur on Friday night. It is being told that the NIA team from Delhi has raided several houses while taking action in the Muslim dominated area of the city. The action is said to be related to foreign funding.

All Videos

9 years of Modi government!
0:42
 9 years of Modi government!
Important meeting of NITI Aayog in Delhi today
5:1
Important meeting of NITI Aayog in Delhi today
PM Modi shares video of new Parliament
11:30
PM Modi shares video of new Parliament
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate new Parliament House on Sunday
13:25
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate new Parliament House on Sunday
Weather changed in Delhi-NCR, heavy rain accompanies by strong winds
7:1
Weather changed in Delhi-NCR, heavy rain accompanies by strong winds

Trending Videos

0:42
9 years of Modi government!
5:1
Important meeting of NITI Aayog in Delhi today
11:30
PM Modi shares video of new Parliament
13:25
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate new Parliament House on Sunday
7:1
Weather changed in Delhi-NCR, heavy rain accompanies by strong winds
jabalpur mp,raids in kerala,nia raids in ap,nia raids in bihar,nia raids in kashmir,Jabalpur,Jabalpur news,NIA raids,nia raids in jammu & kashmir,jabalpur crime news,raids in kashmir,nia raids in punjab,nia raids pfi,nia raids in darbhanga,urea in jabalpur,nia raids in jammu kashmir,pfi raids,raids in mp,nia raids in jammu and kashmir,nia raids today,jabalpur hindi news,jabalpur news in hindi,jabalpur in hindi news,