Jagannath Rath Yatra: Odisha-based artist makes miniature eco-friendly chariots

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Celebrations are in full swing for world famous chariot festival of Odisha. In order to celebrate Jagannath Rath Yatra an Odisha based artist made miniature models of chariots. Artist made miniature ‘rath’ using eco-friendly material, paper and wood. Meanwhile devotees from all parts of the country have thronged Puri to take part in the world-famous ‘Rath Yatra’. This year, ‘Rath Yatra’ began on June 20.

