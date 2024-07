videoDetails

Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar to be opened today

| Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar Opening: Ratna Bhandar will be opened today inside the Jagannath Puri temple of Odisha. Precious salmon will be transferred in boxes. On July 14, the precious materials of the outer chamber of the Ratna Bhandar were shifted.