Jagannath Yatra begins across the country, watch visuals from Puri, Ahmedabad and Delhi

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Jagannath Yatra is going to begin across India today. Regarding this, Home Minister Amit Shah had also performed Mangala Aarti at the Jagannath Temple in Gujarat's Ahmedabad yesterday. Watch exclusive visuals of Jagannath Yatra from Puri, Delhi and Ahmedabad in this report.

