Jagdeep Dhankhar flaggs pff Tiranga Rally

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 01:23 PM IST
TIRANGA RALLY: Before Independence Day, Ministry of Culture has inaugurated Tiranga rally in every house across the country. BJP has started tricolor bike rally to every house of MPs from Delhi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar flagged off the rally.

Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference at 3 pm raising questions over removal of words from speech
Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference at 3 pm raising questions over removal of words from speech
Huge uproar in Lok Sabha over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Suspension
Huge uproar in Lok Sabha over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Suspension
Home Minister Amit Shah to present CRPC Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha
Home Minister Amit Shah to present CRPC Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha
Hawaii Fires: Devastation Across Hawaii, 6 killed and hundreds displaced in Hawaiian fires
Hawaii Fires: Devastation Across Hawaii, 6 killed and hundreds displaced in Hawaiian fires
High Court issues notice to remove stay on action on News Click Portal and its founder
High Court issues notice to remove stay on action on News Click Portal and its founder

