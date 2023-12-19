trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700743
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jagdeep Dhankhar makes huge remark on Kalyan Banerjee

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Follow Us
Jagdeep Dhankhar has made a huge remark on Kalyan Banerjee. As per reports, Kalyan Banerjee imitated Rajya Sabha Speaker during the protest. Commenting on this, Dhankhar has made huge statement.

All Videos

Watch TOP 25 News of the day | 19th November 2023
Play Icon3:16
Watch TOP 25 News of the day | 19th November 2023
JP Nadda and Shivraj meeting: 'I will work wherever party', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Play Icon1:18
JP Nadda and Shivraj meeting: 'I will work wherever party', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Winter Session 2023: 141 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament
Play Icon20:56
Winter Session 2023: 141 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament
Neha Sharma's Fitness Royalty: A Sizzling Gymwear Showcase
Play Icon0:22
Neha Sharma's Fitness Royalty: A Sizzling Gymwear Showcase
VIRAL VIDEO : Multiple Car Collision Near Doddajala on Bengaluru Airport Road
Play Icon0:33
VIRAL VIDEO : Multiple Car Collision Near Doddajala on Bengaluru Airport Road

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 25 News of the day | 19th November 2023
play icon3:16
Watch TOP 25 News of the day | 19th November 2023
JP Nadda and Shivraj meeting: 'I will work wherever party', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
play icon1:18
JP Nadda and Shivraj meeting: 'I will work wherever party', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Winter Session 2023: 141 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament
play icon20:56
Winter Session 2023: 141 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament
Neha Sharma's Fitness Royalty: A Sizzling Gymwear Showcase
play icon0:22
Neha Sharma's Fitness Royalty: A Sizzling Gymwear Showcase
VIRAL VIDEO : Multiple Car Collision Near Doddajala on Bengaluru Airport Road
play icon0:33
VIRAL VIDEO : Multiple Car Collision Near Doddajala on Bengaluru Airport Road
Dhankhar on Kalyan Banerjee,Dhankhar Reaction on Kalyan Banerjee Video,Congress protest,congress protest in delhi today,kalyan banerjee enacting speaker,kalyan banerjee speaker mimicry,kalyan banerjee funny speech,congress protest today,MP Suspended,Mallikarjun Kharge,mallikarjun kharge speech,mallikarjun kharge on modi,kharge on modi,winter session parliament 2023,parliament winter session 2023,Parliament winter session,india alliance boycott winter session,Rajya Sabha,Rahul Gandhi,PM Modi,Zee News,trending news,breaking,