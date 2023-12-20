trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701053
Jagdeep Dhankhar makes huge remark on Mimicry Case

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Politics has intensified after TMC MP copied Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. It is being told that a lawyer has filed a police complaint against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who mimicked the Vice President in the Parliament House premises. Meanwhile, Vice President Dhankhar has given a big statement on mimicry

