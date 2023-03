videoDetails

Jahangirpuri: Delhi Police gives permission to take out Shobha Yatra in 200 meters radius

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

Shobha Yatra is being carried out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Ram Navami. Delhi Police has given permission to take out this yatra within a radius of 200 meters only. Along with this, heavy police force is deployed during Shobha Yatra. These steps are being taken regarding the violence that took place last year.