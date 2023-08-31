trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655887
Jai Ram Ramesh attacks OCCRP report,says, 'the law of the country was violated'

|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
OCCRP has released the report. Due to which a situation of war is continuously arising. Where on one hand Adani Group said that the report was prepared under a conspiracy. We reject all allegations. A false report has been made intentionally. Attempts are being made again to spread misinformation from the Hindenburg report.. On the other hand, Congress leader Jai Ram Ramesh made a big statement attacking this report and said, 'The law of the country has been violated'
