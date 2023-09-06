trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658667
Jai Ram Ramesh makes huge remark on Parliament Special Session

Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 02:52 PM IST
Parliament Special Session: There will be a special session in the new Parliament. The central government has called a special session from 18 to 22 September. There is a possibility that the government may pass many important bills in the special session. Meanwhile, Jai Ram Ramesh has given a big statement saying, 'We will raise 9 important issues in the special session'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner officially file for divorce, ending four-year marriage
VK Singh Exclusive: Conversation with VK Singh regarding preparations for G20, we have tried to plan
Omar Abdullah makes huge remark on Bharat Vs India Controversy
AAP minister Anmol Gagan makes huge statement on upcoming elections
PM Modi gives instructions to ministers to stay in Delhi and download G20 App
