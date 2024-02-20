trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723055
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jai Siya Ram' Slogan Resounds As Uttarakhand Chief Minister And Cabinet Ministers Embark On Ayodhya Journey

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Follow Us
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his ministers, begins their journey to Ayodhya with a heartfelt 'Jai Siya Ram' chant. The simple yet powerful slogan resonates with cultural and religious sentiments.

All Videos

Jammu Kashmir Snowfall: Gulmarg receives 16 inches of snowfall
Play Icon04:10
Jammu Kashmir Snowfall: Gulmarg receives 16 inches of snowfall
News 25: PM Modi in Jammu today, to launch projects worth 32,000 crore
Play Icon02:55
News 25: PM Modi in Jammu today, to launch projects worth 32,000 crore
News 50: Will Kamal Nath participate in Nyay Yatra amid BJP switchover buzz?
Play Icon05:31
News 50: Will Kamal Nath participate in Nyay Yatra amid BJP switchover buzz?
Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre over deactivation of Aadhar Card in Bengal's Nadia
Play Icon04:41
Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre over deactivation of Aadhar Card in Bengal's Nadia
Kisan Andolan News: Farmer leaders reject govt's proposal on MSP
Play Icon05:16
Kisan Andolan News: Farmer leaders reject govt's proposal on MSP

Trending Videos

Jammu Kashmir Snowfall: Gulmarg receives 16 inches of snowfall
play icon4:10
Jammu Kashmir Snowfall: Gulmarg receives 16 inches of snowfall
News 25: PM Modi in Jammu today, to launch projects worth 32,000 crore
play icon2:55
News 25: PM Modi in Jammu today, to launch projects worth 32,000 crore
News 50: Will Kamal Nath participate in Nyay Yatra amid BJP switchover buzz?
play icon5:31
News 50: Will Kamal Nath participate in Nyay Yatra amid BJP switchover buzz?
Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre over deactivation of Aadhar Card in Bengal's Nadia
play icon4:41
Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre over deactivation of Aadhar Card in Bengal's Nadia
Kisan Andolan News: Farmer leaders reject govt's proposal on MSP
play icon5:16
Kisan Andolan News: Farmer leaders reject govt's proposal on MSP