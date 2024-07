videoDetails

Shocking Case of Richa Soni Vishwakarma

Sonam | Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 06:48 PM IST

A shocking case has come to light from Jhansi in UP. A young man has alleged that his wife broke off relations with him as soon as he got the job of a Lekhpal. Neeraj Vishwakarma, who works as a carpenter in Jhansi, said that he had a love marriage with Richa Soni 2 years ago. Both of them rebelled against their families and got married in a temple. Neeraj said that after marriage, he kept helping his wife in her studies.