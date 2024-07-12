Advertisement
Tal Thok Ke: Kejriwal.. Delhi stuck in middle?

Sonam|Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Delhi CM Kejriwal, who was in jail for more than 90 days, got a big relief from the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court today granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the liquor scam. The Aam Aadmi Party has called it a victory of truth. The BJP retorted saying that bail does not mean acquittal. However, Kejriwal will have to remain in jail for now. Because the Supreme Court has granted bail only in the ED case. The CBI case is to be heard in the Delhi High Court on July 17. Which Kejriwal has challenged. When the ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21, Kejriwal did not resign from the post of CM. AAP said that the government will run from jail and it is running. But it is suffering the consequences of this.

