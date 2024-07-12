Advertisement
Union Budget 2024: What will change?

Sonam|Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 05:52 PM IST
Budget 2024: The first budget of the third term of the Modi government will be presented on 23 July. The central government has also started preparations in this regard. This time's budget is going to be important in many ways. The central government has sought suggestions from all ministries regarding the budget. This time there is going to be more focus on rural and agricultural sectors because in the Lok Sabha elections, BJP's votes had reduced in rural areas only. The assembly elections to be held at the end of this year can also be kept in mind in the budget.

