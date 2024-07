videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi supports Smriti Irani

Sonam | Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 06:40 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi Supports Smriti Irani: The former BJP MP is in the news these days for vacating her house after losing the Lok Sabha election against KL Sharma from Amethi, where she is being heavily trolled. After trolling Smriti Irani, now LoP Rahul Gandhi has supported her and advised the trollers. Rahul Gandhi advised the leaders that insulting is a sign of weakness. Rahul warned that leaders should not forget their dignity.