Jaipur Protest News: Demonstration of Hindu organizations in Jaipur, protest in Badi Chaupar area

|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Jaipur Protest: Demonstration of Hindu organizations continues in Jaipur, Hindu organizations protesting in Badi Chaupar area allege that an atmosphere of fear has been created in the area. BJP MP Diya Kumari also took part in this demonstration.
