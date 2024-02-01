trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716544
Jairam Ramesh attacks BJP over ED investigation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Congress has launched scathing attack on ED's action. Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh has made a huge attack on BJP. Jairam Ramesh said, 'Modi government has two brothers, ED and CBI. Know the whole matter in detail in this report.

