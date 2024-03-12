NewsVideos
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes CAA Notification Timing, Alleges Political Motivation, Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, voices criticism on the timing of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) notification. Ramesh argues that the delay in implementing the rules is politically motivated, accusing the Modi government of using it for polarization ahead of elections in Bengal and Assam. He questions the timing, suggesting it is a strategic move for social polarization rather than genuine policy implementation.

