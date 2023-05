videoDetails

Jairam Ramesh taunts PM Modi over Japan Visit

| Updated: May 19, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a tour of Japan for three days from today. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted tauntingly about this and wrote, 'FAKE propaganda is going on through G7'. Know in detail in this report what he wrote in the tweet.