trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725801
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jairam Thakur comments after suspension from Himachal Assembly

|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Follow Us
14 MLAs have been suspended in Himachal Assembly. Jairam Thakur has made huge statement over expulsion. Jairam Thakur made serious allegations and said, 'What was feared that has happened. Congress did not have majority.' To know full statement watch this report.

All Videos

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes huge remark on BJP over Himachal Political Crisis
Play Icon02:40
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes huge remark on BJP over Himachal Political Crisis
Himachal Congress MLAs to hold important meet today
Play Icon02:25
Himachal Congress MLAs to hold important meet today
Rajasthan BJP makes big strategy ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Play Icon01:47
Rajasthan BJP makes big strategy ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Himachal crisis deepens as minister Vikramaditya resigns
Play Icon05:37
Himachal crisis deepens as minister Vikramaditya resigns
VIRAL VIDEO: Indian YouTuber Unveils Alleged 'Scam' By Ola Driver, Sparks Widespread Reaction
Play Icon01:26
VIRAL VIDEO: Indian YouTuber Unveils Alleged 'Scam' By Ola Driver, Sparks Widespread Reaction

Trending Videos

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes huge remark on BJP over Himachal Political Crisis
play icon2:40
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes huge remark on BJP over Himachal Political Crisis
Himachal Congress MLAs to hold important meet today
play icon2:25
Himachal Congress MLAs to hold important meet today
Rajasthan BJP makes big strategy ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
play icon1:47
Rajasthan BJP makes big strategy ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Himachal crisis deepens as minister Vikramaditya resigns
play icon5:37
Himachal crisis deepens as minister Vikramaditya resigns
VIRAL VIDEO: Indian YouTuber Unveils Alleged 'Scam' By Ola Driver, Sparks Widespread Reaction
play icon1:26
VIRAL VIDEO: Indian YouTuber Unveils Alleged 'Scam' By Ola Driver, Sparks Widespread Reaction