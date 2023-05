videoDetails

Jalandhar By-Election Results 2023: AAP candidate leads by 23,120 votes in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

The results of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election are also going to be announced today. In the initial trends, AAP candidate is leading by 23,120 votes. Know which party has reached where.