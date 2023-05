videoDetails

Jalandhar By-Election Results 2023: Arvind Kejriwal hits hard 'We do not do caste politics'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference regarding the victory in the by-elections in Jalandhar. During this press conference, Kejriwal attacked BJP strongly and said, 'We don't do caste politics'.