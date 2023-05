videoDetails

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll Election Results 2023: Counting Of Votes Underway

| Updated: May 13, 2023, 08:50 AM IST

Counting of votes are currently underway for the high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, which witnessed a four-corner battle among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).