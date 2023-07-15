trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635737
Jam Gate of ITO Barrage opened, water expected to reduce

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Delhi Floods Update: Due to continuous heavy rains in Delhi, there has been an increase in the water level of Yamuna. At present, there is news of some relief for the residents of Delhi as the water level of Yamuna has reached 207.74 metres. Meanwhile, to reduce the flood in Delhi, the gate of ITO Barrage has been opened. Due to this, it is expected that there will be less water.
