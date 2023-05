videoDetails

Jammu and Kashmir: Army's biggest operation 'Trinetra' in Rajouri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 07, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

Army is running Operation Trinetra to eliminate terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Under this, two terrorists have been killed in Rajouri and Baramulla. Five army soldiers who were martyred in the terrorist attack on Friday were martyred.