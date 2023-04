videoDetails

Jammu and Kashmir: Army's constant monitoring in LoC after Poonch terrorist attack

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 10:07 PM IST

In the Poonch terrorist attack, 5 brave soldiers of India have attained Veergati. Now the Indian Army has vowed to avenge this. The army is constantly monitoring the LoC. On the other side of the border also the army is in the mood for action.