NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jammu and Kashmir: News of BAT movement on LoC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 08, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
There has been news of BAT movement on the LoC. BAT is present near Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar of Jammu and Kashmir. Know in detail in this report what is the bloody 'BAT plan' of Pakistan.
}

All Videos

Karnataka Elections: Who has 'Sanjeevani' of Bajrangbali in Karnataka?
6:43
Karnataka Elections: Who has 'Sanjeevani' of Bajrangbali in Karnataka?
India will be divided into pieces 'Inshallah-Inshallah with those who say Congress-BJP
5:0
India will be divided into pieces 'Inshallah-Inshallah with those who say Congress-BJP
Bageshwar Dham: Mumbai Police sent notice to Dhirendra Shastri
5:14
Bageshwar Dham: Mumbai Police sent notice to Dhirendra Shastri
Baba Bageshwar's big statement on The Kerala Story, now sisters and daughters should wake up
4:24
Baba Bageshwar's big statement on The Kerala Story, now sisters and daughters should wake up
Home Minister Amit Shah gave a big statement on reservation in Karnataka elections
1:31
Home Minister Amit Shah gave a big statement on reservation in Karnataka elections

Trending Videos

6:43
Karnataka Elections: Who has 'Sanjeevani' of Bajrangbali in Karnataka?
5:0
India will be divided into pieces 'Inshallah-Inshallah with those who say Congress-BJP
5:14
Bageshwar Dham: Mumbai Police sent notice to Dhirendra Shastri
4:24
Baba Bageshwar's big statement on The Kerala Story, now sisters and daughters should wake up
1:31
Home Minister Amit Shah gave a big statement on reservation in Karnataka elections
Jammu Kashmir,jammu kashmir bat movement,Rajouri,Rajouri attack,rajouri ied blast,attack in rajouri,rajouri civil,rajouri terror attack,bat,Rajouri district,rajouri administration,Rajouri terrorist attack,rajouri militants killed,terrorist attack at rajouri,PoK,pok bat movement,loc bat movement,loc pok bat movement,Breaking News,Hindi News,Zee News,rajouri latest news,Latest News,today news,breaking,latest today news,zee today news,HindiNews,